SOCAR Türkiye launches gas-fired power plant in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The gas-fired combined cycle power plant İç Anadolu, located in the city of Kırıkkale, has officially commenced operations following its acquisition by SOCAR’s subsidiary in Türkiye, SOCAR Türkiye, from GAMA Enerji A.Ş., Trend reports, citing the company.

“With this strategic facility, which has a capacity of 870 megawatts, we are making a significant contribution to Türkiye’s energy security. This step allows us to strengthen our existing energy supply and trading operations and to complete the gas-to-power value chain, from natural gas to electricity.

By supporting our electricity trading with our own production capacity, we enhance portfolio flexibility and market resilience.

Together with our new colleagues who have joined our team, we continue to develop our integrated structure based on the strong friendship and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, delivering sustainable and reliable solutions at every stage of our energy value chain,” the company said in a statement.

SOCAR Türkiye previously acquired the gas-fired combined cycle power plant from GAMA Enerji. The relevant agreement was signed during the Second Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum held in Baku.

The facility, located in the Kırıkkale region and with a capacity of 870 megawatts, is expected to strengthen the company’s long-term sustainability and competitiveness in the energy market.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel