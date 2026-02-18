Iran multiplies transit of non-oil products via its Bushehr port

The flow of non-oil goods through Bushehr port has seen a remarkable uptick since the beginning of the current Iranian year. The port has been busy as a bee, juggling a hefty load of non-oil products and witnessing a surge in container traffic. The ship activity set sail for new horizons, showcasing a surge in maritime operations at the port.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register