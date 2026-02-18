Azerbaijan’s inclusion to Central Asian platform marks new era in regional co-op - Turkmen official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Azerbaijan's accession to the Consultative Platform for Meetings of Central Asian Leaders opens a new chapter in the history of regional cooperation, and the current meeting is an important step in this direction, the Director of the Center for Strategic Studies at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Shiri Shiriyev, said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at an international conference on "C6: One region, common future – strengthening strategic dialogue" held today in Baku.

According to him, the strategic importance of the C6 format cannot be overestimated: “It is not just a platform for dialogue, but a living mechanism that allows us to find joint solutions in conditions of global instability and build sustainable economic ties based on mutual benefit, as well as strengthen trust through humanitarian cooperation and exchange of experience.”

Shiriyev noted that the expert community plays a key role in this process.

“It is analysts, researchers, and representatives of think tanks who create the intellectual foundation for making informed decisions,” he added.

At the same time, he noted that expert recommendations help transform ideas into concrete mechanisms for cooperation, enable risks to be anticipated, and allow emerging opportunities to be exploited effectively.

“It is equally important that active interaction between experts from different countries contributes to the formation of a unified agenda that takes into account the interests of all parties,” Shiri Shiriyev emphasized.