Azerbaijan sees Central Asia as natural ally, beyond mere neighbor – CAIR

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Central Asia is a natural partner rather than just a neighbor for Azerbaijan, the Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (CAIR), Farid Shafiyev, said at an international conference entitled 'C6: One region, common future – strengthening strategic dialogue', Trend reports.

"Our meeting comes at a time when the global landscape is characterized by competition and volatility, including heightened rivalry between major powers, conflicts impacting energy and transportation routes, and disrupted supply chains," he noted.

According to him, the reality is that connectivity between countries must be strengthened, economic and transport routes diversified, and cooperation must be based on common interests for strategic resilience.

Shafiyev stressed that over the past six years, Azerbaijan’s foreign policy has reflected this reality.

"By working with Asian institutions and extending its strategic alliances, Azerbaijan has fortified its eastern vector while continuing to engage constructively with the U.S. and its European partners. This change in approach is intended to lessen vulnerability, increase opportunities, and establish new avenues for regional and national development," the analyst explained

He underscored that in this regard, Central Asia is a natural partner rather than just a neighbor.

"Despite our shared history and culture, geoeconomics, energy, transportation, logistics, and infrastructure are what make our partnership unique today. Since the conventional presumptions of stability in the larger Eurasian space are no longer valid, these connections have taken on new significance," he added.

