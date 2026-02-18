Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan, Japan discuss multi-million transport upgrades in bilateral talks

Economy Materials 18 February 2026 10:27 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan, Japan discuss multi-million transport upgrades in bilateral talks
Photo: The Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 18. Uzbekistan and Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and Japan's ITOCHU discussed cooperation on transport projects planned for implementation in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Transport.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Transport Ilkhom Abdugafarov and representatives of JBIC and ITOCHU.

In particular, the talks focused on financing a project aimed at upgrading navigation equipment across the country, enhancing the qualifications of relevant specialists, and modernizing radio-technical systems used to support flight operations.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to accelerate the procedures envisaged under the project to ensure its timely implementation.

Meanwhile, the total project portfolio between Uzbekistan and JBIC has exceeded $5 billion, covering key sectors such as petrochemicals, energy, telecommunications, infrastructure, light industry, and other areas.

