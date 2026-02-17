Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva meets with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Tirana (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Leyla Aliyeva is on a visit to the Republic of Albania, Trend reports.

As part of the visit, Leyla Aliyeva met with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

The meeting, held in an atmosphere of sincere friendship and mutual understanding, highlighted the high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Albania.

The discussions focused on strengthening cultural ties, with art described as a universal platform for joint creativity.

During the conversation, Leyla Aliyeva and Edi Rama also paid special attention to environmental issues, underscoring the importance of joint efforts in environmental protection and combating climate change.