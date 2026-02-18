Turkmenistan’s Marynebitgazgozleg outpaces drilling targets for 2025

Photo: Turkmennebit State Concern

The Marynebitgazgözleg expedition of Turkmengeologiýa surpassed its planned drilling volumes last year and continues active operations at South Yoloten and other promising fields in the Balkan and Mary regions, Trend reports via Turkmennebit.

