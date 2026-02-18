Iran reports rise in crude steel consumption in 10M2025
In the first ten months of the current Iranian year, the appetite for crude steel in Iran has seen an uptick, as highlighted by a report from the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy