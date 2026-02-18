bp completes new digital library for Baku State University

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. bp today announced the successful completion of a social investment project to establish a modern, digitally managed library at Baku State University (BSU), Trend reports.

The initiative reinforces bp’s long-standing commitment to supporting education and capacity‑building in Azerbaijan.

The new digital library will significantly enhance the academic experience at BSU by enabling students and faculty to remotely and instantly access an extensive knowledge base. It will also facilitate information access and data collection, and allow users to share content, conduct complex searches, and store research data.

BSU’s existing library contains approximately 2.5 million rare books, manuscripts, and historical documents. The new system will help improve the preservation and maintenance of these valuable assets by introducing modern digital archiving and inventory management practices.

The project consisted of three main components:

Development of dedicated software to ensure end‑to‑end management of the entire library collection through an electronic database.

Creation of an effective inventory management system, including the application of tracking chips on books and full integration of handheld terminals and chipped items into the software platform.

Installation of the physical infrastructure required for the effective operation of the new digital library system.

Addressing the library opening event at the university today, Gio Cristofoli, bp’s regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, said: “We are proud to support Baku State University in its transition to a modern, digitally enabled library system. Access to knowledge is fundamental to academic excellence, and this project provides students, teachers and researchers with a powerful new platform to learn, innovate, and collaborate. We believe this initiative will not only benefit today’s students but will also help safeguard the university’s invaluable knowledge collection for generations to come. It also reflects bp’s contribution to enhancing the quality of higher education and scientific research in Azerbaijan.”

The total project cost is 805,290 AZN (approximately $473,700), covering software development, establishment of the inventory system, and installation of all necessary hardware and infrastructure.

During the event, bp and Baku State University also signed a cooperation agreement that sets out a framework for potential joint projects. The aim is to help further enhance the university ecosystem and support the advancement of knowledge, fostering long-term academic development and innovation.