Azerbaijan-Armenia peace progress improves regional stability – Allianz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.18. Recent diplomatic progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia has improved regional stability and opened new avenues for economic cooperation, Trend reports with reference to Allianz Trade, the global leader in trade credit insurance.

“Relationship with the US has improved noticeably with Washington brokering initiatives potentially conducive to a broader peace agreement between Baku and Armenia. Azerbaijan is also deepening ties with the EU (energy cooperation), Türkiye (connectivity) and other regional players, but the broader South Caucasus remains exposed to geopolitical shocks,” reads the latest report be Allianz.

On August 8, 2025, in Washington, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, US President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration. One of the points of the document provides for the launch of the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP) to unblock regional communications.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia” and signed a joint appeal to the current OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to close the OSCE Minsk Group process.

On October 21, 2025, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in a joint press statement with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had existed since the time of occupation, and the first such transit cargo was a shipment of Kazakh grain to Armenia.

On December 18, 2025, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) sent 1,220 tons of RON95 motor fuel to Armenia.

On January 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 tons of cargo (48 railcars) was sent to Armenia, including 1,742 tons of RON95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel.

On January 11, a train consisting of 18 railcars loaded with 979 tons of RON92 motor gasoline was sent to the country.