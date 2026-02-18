Central Asia likely to become analogous to China and India's manufacturing hubs - Kazakh expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Central Asia has the potential to become an analogue of China or India's production sites, a member of the National Kurultay under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Talgat Kaliyev said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement at an international conference on 'C6: One region, shared future – enhancing strategic dialogue' held today in Baku.

According to him, Central Asia has its own rare earth resources, a high level of human capital, and labor resources that are cheaper than in the European Union.

“We could attract technology in exchange for this and gradually develop our own production capacities to a whole new level. At the same time, it is extremely important for us to develop our own security and defense capabilities,” he said.

In addition, Kaliyev stressed the need for coordinated action in negotiations with the European Union and the U.S. on resource issues.

“Today, we are in a unique position: we can trade not just raw materials, but provide resources in exchange for technology. This will allow us to consistently build up our production and technological base and increase the level of human capital,” he added.