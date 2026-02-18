Azerbaijani oil decreases in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved down by $1.44, or 2.05%, on February 17 from the previous level, coming in at $68.92 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $1.49, or 2.2%, to $66.28 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude also went down by $1.46, or 3.67%, to $38.32 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea declined by $1.5, or 2.1%, to $69.74 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.