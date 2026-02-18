Uzbekistan, UK expand trade ties through new cooperation memorandum

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 18. Uzbekistan and the United Kingdom signed a memo on the implementation of joint projects during the Makkah Halal Forum international exhibition, Trend reports via the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

The document was signed by First Deputy Chairman of Uzbekistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry Davronbek Kurbonov and Chairman of the British Muslim Trade Forum Iqbal Sacranie.

The memorandum outlines practical mechanisms to expand trade and economic cooperation, strengthen business ties, and support the development of joint initiatives.

Under the agreement, the sides committed to promoting exchanges of trade delegations, sharing economic information and statistical data, organizing fairs and exhibitions, and cooperating in the areas of technical expertise and education.

Special attention will be given to key areas such as the development of Islamic tourism, attracting investment into the jewelry industry, exporting mineral fertilizers, and providing consulting services.

According to the Chamber, the signing of this memorandum is expected to elevate Uzbekistan–UK trade and economic relations to a new level and create additional opportunities for the business communities of both countries.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and the United Kingdom has doubled over the past five years, with more than 270 British companies currently operating in Uzbekistan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel