Azerbaijan and Japan discuss launch of direct flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Azerbaijan and Japan discussed prospects of launching direct flights and opportunities for cooperation, Samir Rzayev, Chairman of the Management Board at Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We had a cordial meeting with Katsuya Watanabe, Japan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, we discussed AZAL’s route network expansion strategy, as well as Baku’s potential for further development as a transit hub. We also considered the prospects of launching direct flights between Azerbaijan and Japan in the future and opportunities for cooperation with Japanese airlines.

As the productive meeting continued, we exchanged views on Azerbaijan’s tourism potential. I believe the meeting was highly effective in exploring new partnership opportunities and reinforcing mutual ties between the two countries in the fields of tourism and aviation," the post reads.