C6 format's development signals strengthening stance of regional states - Kazakh analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The active development of the C5 format in recent years, and now the C6 format, demonstrates that the countries of the region don't intend to choose sides in the face of elevating geopolitical rivalry, but are striving to strengthen their own positions, Director of the Institute of Asian Studies of Kazakhstan Sultan Akimbekov said at an international conference entitled 'C6: One region, shared future—enhancing strategic dialogue', Trend reports.

"In a situation where geopolitical contradictions are becoming unpredictable, it's important to have common interests, defend them, and take the opportunities arising from the current geopolitical upheavals. This is a key issue concerning the security of both our country and other states in Central Asia and the Caucasus, including within the Middle Corridor," he explained.

Akimbekov emphasized that the C6 format represents one possible option for developing processes concerning the formation and development of transport routes.

"This is both about utilizing existing infrastructure capabilities and finding new, beneficial solutions," he concluded.

