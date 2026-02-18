President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Gambia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Gambia Adama Barrow, Trend reports.

"Esteemed Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of the Gambia - Independence Day.

We attach great importance to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the Gambia, built on solid foundations. I would particularly like to highlight the fruitful cooperation between our countries within the framework of the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement, and other international institutions and platforms.

I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to further strengthen our friendly relations and expand our cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally.

Availing myself of this pleasant opportunity, I would also like to extend my sincere congratulations on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, and wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, as well as everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of the Gambia," the letter reads.