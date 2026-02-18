How do bank cards become a target for fraudsters?

At a time when warnings about cyber fraud are sounding both globally and in our country, people are being deceived every day with new methods. Fraudsters use various ways to gain people's trust and put them in difficult situations. Recently, cases of deceiving uninformed individuals to obtain their bank cards have increased. Research shows that this type of fraud usually affects socially vulnerable, uninformed, or elderly citizens.

Fraudsters, approaching citizens in different ways, offer to help them obtain cards through bank branches or digital channels. Later, after receiving the card and its information for a certain payment, they use it to commit fraudulent activities.

What can happen if you give your bank card to someone else?

Theft of personal data. Giving your card and its details to someone else essentially means sharing your personal information as well. Fraudsters who gain access to this information can control your financial account and carry out transactions in your name. As a rule, illegal financial transactions are carried out under the name of the deceived person. Such cards can especially be used to conceal illegally obtained funds.

Financial losses. Giving your card to someone else gives the fraudster the right to use the funds in your account as they wish. This puts all your bank accounts at risk and can result in significant financial losses.

Legal consequences. Every citizen is responsible for the operations performed with their bank cards. Giving your card to someone else creates legal obligations for the cardholder. If any illegal transactions are carried out using the card, the cardholder may be held criminally liable for the results.

To avoid losing money and becoming involved in a crime, it is crucial to exercise caution:

Use your card personally. Bank cards belong exclusively to the client in whose name the account is opened and are intended for personal use only.

Be cautious with suspicious transactions. Regularly monitor your accounts. If you notice any suspicious activity, unauthorized withdrawal of funds from your card, or an unexpected deposit from an unknown source, immediately contact your bank and the relevant law enforcement authorities.

Do not fall for fraudsters’ tricks. Be careful with anyone who asks for your card in exchange for payment or services. Your card and account information are personal and must not be shared with anyone. Any attempts to obtain such information should be reported immediately to the relevant authorities.

Kapital Bank reminds you once again that, in addition to the security measures implemented by financial institutions, citizens’ vigilance is crucial to protect their accounts and personal data. Never share your cards or information with others. If you encounter any suspicious messages, calls, or social media activity, report them immediately to your bank and the competent authorities. This way, you can help prevent others from becoming victims of cyber fraud as well.

