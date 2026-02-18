Kyrgyzstan approves key appointments in security and government ministries

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 18. On February 18, the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan ratified the appointments of the head of the State Committee for National Security and three government ministers, Trend reports via the Jogorku Kenesh.

The candidates were introduced by Bekhtur Zulpiev, the plenipotentiary representative of the President and Cabinet of Ministers to the Jogorku Kenesh.

Subsequent to the presentation, the parliament confirmed the appointments of Jumgalbek Shabdanbekov as head of the State Committee for National Security, Akyl Toktobaev as Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision, Urmatbek Shamyrkanov as Minister of Emergency Situations, and Talantbek Soltobaev as Minister of Transport and Communications.

Previously, under the directives of the President of Kyrgyzstan, a series of investigative and operational measures were conducted by the Military Prosecutor’s Office, in collaboration with the Main Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, targeting former employees of the State Committee for National Security suspected of misconduct.