Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Kyrgyzstan approves key appointments in security and government ministries

Economy Materials 18 February 2026 12:20 (UTC +04:00)
Kyrgyzstan approves key appointments in security and government ministries

Follow Trend on

Abdullo Janob
Abdullo Janob
Read more

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 18. On February 18, the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan ratified the appointments of the head of the State Committee for National Security and three government ministers, Trend reports via the Jogorku Kenesh.

The candidates were introduced by Bekhtur Zulpiev, the plenipotentiary representative of the President and Cabinet of Ministers to the Jogorku Kenesh.

Subsequent to the presentation, the parliament confirmed the appointments of Jumgalbek Shabdanbekov as head of the State Committee for National Security, Akyl Toktobaev as Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision, Urmatbek Shamyrkanov as Minister of Emergency Situations, and Talantbek Soltobaev as Minister of Transport and Communications.

Previously, under the directives of the President of Kyrgyzstan, a series of investigative and operational measures were conducted by the Military Prosecutor’s Office, in collaboration with the Main Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, targeting former employees of the State Committee for National Security suspected of misconduct.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more