Azerbaijani oil scales up in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved up by $2.03, or 2.94%, on February 18 from the previous level, coming in at $70.95 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude grew by $2.01, or 3%, to $68.29 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude also went up by $1.98, or 5.17%, to $40.30 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $1.73, or 2.48%, to $71.47 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

