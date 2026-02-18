President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva send congratulatory letter to Nariman Hasanzade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva sent a congratulatory letter to People's Poet Nariman Hasanzade, Trend reports.

"Dear Nariman Hasanzade,

We extend our most sincere congratulations to you, a prominent representative of modern Azerbaijani literature, on the occasion of your 95th anniversary, and we wish you robust health.

Remaining loyal to the centuries-old brilliant traditions of our national literature, you are a master of the word who has bestowed valuable contributions upon the treasure trove of our people's poetic thought through your unique style and signature. From the moment you entered the world of poetry in the 1950s, you brought a new breath to our literature and earned the special affection of a wide audience of readers.

Your works, the essence of which consists of love for the Motherland, feelings of national liberty, adherence to traditional values, and a call for spiritual loftiness, have always kept you at the forefront of the literary process. The feelings and thoughts of our contemporaries have found their full artistic expression in your poems, which are distinguished by their tenderness, sincerity, clarity of language, and natural flow. In your epics and verse plays, which reflect the people's memory in poetry, you have brought to life the fateful events and great personalities of distant and recent periods of our history through the light of historical truths and in a spirit of deep patriotism and national statehood. These works, which celebrate the resilience and heroism of the Azerbaijani people, have been successfully staged in theaters.

In harmony with your literary personality, your fruitful activity as a scholar, pedagogue, and public figure is a vivid example of dignified service to the Motherland and the people.

We believe that your creative work, which instills loyalty to the national ideology and moral purity, will continue to play a significant role in the formation of the national self-awareness of the younger generation," the letter reads.