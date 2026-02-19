United States is going to make a contribution of $10 billion to Board of Peace - Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The United States is going to make a contribution of $10 billion to the Board of Peace, US President Donald Trump said during his speech at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace, Trend reports.

''With the commitments announced today, the Board of Peace is proving that it does not just convene countries. It devises and implements, and real solutions happen. We've come up with solutions. This is very little talk, all action. First time, there's always talk in the Middle East. People talk about peace in the Middle East, and then they go home and they never even think about it again. Nothing would happen. We're providing a model for how responsible sovereign nations can cooperate to take responsibility for confronting problems in their own regions,'' he noted.

Trump emphasized that the Board of Peace is showing how a better future can be built, starting right here in this room.

''I want to let you know that the United States is going to make a contribution of $10 billion to the Board of Peace. And we've had great support for that number, and that number is a very small number when you look at that compared to the cost of war. It's two weeks of fighting. It's a very small number. It sounds like a lot, but it's a very small number, so we're committed to $10 billion. Together, we can achieve the dream of bringing lasting harmony to a region tortured by centuries of war, suffering, and carnage.. And hopefully, we can lift up the eyes of the world to envision how other intractable conflicts can be settled,'' he added.

On January 16 this year, President Trump announced his decision to establish an international organization called the Board of Peace and invited the Republic of Azerbaijan to become a founding member of the organization.