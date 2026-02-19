I achieved peace between two very important countries and I will never forget it - Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. They are good people, but they are tough. I think they have become friends, said U.S. President Donald Trump, referring to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan during the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, Trend reports.

The U.S. President stated that he achieved peace between two very important countries and will never forget it. “I want to thank you very much. This was a great thing that you and your new friend did. We worked out for 24 hours, and it was a good piece. I think they have become friends,” he added.