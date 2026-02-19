Board of Peace, very important, in terms of power and in terms of prestige - Donald Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Meeting of the Board of Peace, very important, in terms of power and in terms of prestige, U.S. President Donald Trump said during his speech at the first meeting of the Board of Peace, Trend reports.

''Meeting of the Board of Peace, very important. I believe it's the most consequential board, certainly in terms of power and in terms of prestige. There's never been anything close because these are the greatest world leaders. Almost everybody's accepted, and the ones that haven't will be,'' he said.

Trump thanked the leaders and officials who had traveled great distances for the important gathering.

''We're going to have to work harder. The Board of Peace, because it's mostly leaders and unbelievably respected people, but mostly leaders of Middle Eastern countries, countries from all over the world. And they've been very generous with money also. And the United States, which I'll say in a moment, is also very generous with money because there's nothing more important than peace. And there's nothing less expensive than peace. You know, when you go to wars. It costs you 100 times what it costs to make peace,'' he added.

On January 16 this year, President Trump announced his decision to establish an international organization called the Board of Peace and invited the Republic of Azerbaijan to become a founding member of the organization.