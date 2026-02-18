S. Caucasus Studies Center underlines security dimensions beyond military concerns

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The modern security agenda goes far beyond the military sphere, emphasizing a broader range of threats and challenges, Farhad Mamedov, Director of the South Caucasus Studies Center, said at the international conference "C6: One region, shared future, enhancing strategic dialogue" in Baku, Trend reports.

“Security today involves cyber threats, hybrid operations, and attempts to influence domestic politics to shape foreign policy directions. Protecting infrastructure, pipelines, railways, highways, ports, and, in the future, internet cables, as well as green energy export lines, has become especially critical. All these areas require a systematic and institutional approach within the framework of regional cooperation,” Mamedov said.

He noted that Azerbaijan has closely observed the development of consultative meetings among Central Asian states, considering it an example of effective regional cooperation.

According to Mamedov, consensus has been reached in Central Asia on many security issues, creating a foundation for predictability and regional stability.

“Even with some countries participating in military-political blocs, this does not hinder regional dialogue on security matters, joint exercises, or the exchange of experience and information. Such blocs do not serve as a full ‘security umbrella’ and do not limit regional cooperation,” he added.