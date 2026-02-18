Azerbaijan plans pipeline construction for its Eyvazli small hydropower plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Azerbaijan has launched construction plans for a pipeline that will serve the Eyvazli Small Hydropower Plant, Trend reports, citing the unified internet portal of government procurements

According to the portal, Azerenerji Open Joint-Stock Company (OJSC), the state-owned energy producer, has initiated the tender process and is currently selecting a contractor to carry out the work. The company estimates the project will cost 2.99 million manat ($1.76 million).

The development comes as Azerbaijan continues to post modest growth in electricity production. Data from the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan show that the country generated 26.8 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity in 2025, an increase of 168 million kWh, or 0.6%, compared with 2024. Of that total, 26 billion kWh accounted for commercial electricity, up 158.6 million kWh, also a 0.6% rise year over year.

Eyvazlı is a locality situated within the Gubadli district of Azerbaijan, positioned in the southwestern region of the nation adjacent to the Armenian border. Located along the Gorus-Gafan thoroughfare, this site is recognized for its Azerbaijani customs checkpoint and a SOCAR fuel station.

