Leyla Aliyeva visits “Hannah and Rozafa” orphanage and “Mother Teresa” University Hospital Center in Tirana (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Leyla Aliyeva visited the “Hannah and Rozafa” orphanage in the city of Tirana, Trend reports.

The orphanage is a public facility designed for minors who are living in a socially unhealthy environment or those deprived of parental care.

The facility’s activities are aimed at protecting, educating, and providing comprehensive care to children aged 0-6. It also provides children with the psychological support, medical care, and moral care they need in early childhood development.

Then, Leyla Aliyeva familiarized herself with the “Mother Teresa” University Hospital Center.

The Center is the major public university hospital in Albania, offering patients high-quality medical services by qualified personnel using the most cutting-edge technologies.

The country's main oncology service is concentrated here, providing patients with radiation, chemotherapy, and complex surgical treatment.

The center treats the health of every child with sensitivity, offering a diverse environment and a compassionate approach support in their treatment process.