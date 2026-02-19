Turkmenistan, EU discuss key areas of future co-op in tech and education

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 19. Turkmenistan and the European Union (EU) discussed prospects for long-term partnership in innovation, climate, and education, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The discussions took place during a series of meetings held in Brussels between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Belgium, Sapar Palvanov, and senior officials of the European Commission.

During discussions with Marc Lemaître, Director-General for Research and Innovation, it was underscored that the European Union ranks among Turkmenistan’s top three strategic partners for the 2025-2026 period. The parties highlighted key areas for collaboration, including the advancement of high technologies, the development of artificial intelligence, and joint efforts on the climate agenda.

Particular emphasis was placed on addressing environmental challenges in Central Asia, specifically the need for science-driven analyses of changes in the region's water balance and the ongoing shallowing of the Caspian Sea, employing modern monitoring technologies.

In this regard, the Turkmen delegation proposed the creation of a Regional Center for Innovation and Technology, envisioned as a central hub for climate research in the region. Representatives from the European Commission expressed keen interest in pursuing joint technological initiatives aimed at ensuring long-term sustainable development.

Humanitarian cooperation was the focus of a separate meeting with Normunds Popens, Deputy Director-General for Education, Youth, Sport, and Culture. During the discussions, the parties outlined concrete steps to strengthen educational ties and initiate collaborative youth programs.

Cultural exchange and sports cooperation were also identified as pivotal elements that complement the growing technological and economic partnership between Turkmenistan and the European Union.