Azerbaijan's Maritime Agency discusses co-op with shipping firms’ HR departments (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Azerbaijan's State Maritime and Port Agency hosted a meeting to discuss cooperation with the human resources departments of shipping companies and explore solutions to existing challenges in the sector, Trend reports via the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

According to the ministry, the event began with a presentation on reforms implemented in recent years in the certification of seafarers and the results achieved.

Participants exchanged views on several key issues, including the interpretation of sea service certificates by shipping companies’ human resources departments, ensuring accurate registration of sea service periods, improving data consistency between the agency and shipping companies, and enhancing documentation and verification mechanisms.

The discussion also covered the core certificates required for crew members in the maritime sector, monitoring certificate validity periods, and the role of human resources departments in both initial issuance and renewal procedures. Strengthening coordination on certification processes between the agency and shipping companies, as well as addressing existing risks and compliance matters, was also reviewed.

Special attention was paid to the implementation of the requirements of the International Code of Safety for Ships Carrying Industrial Personnel (IP Code) and related flag state control mechanisms.

The meeting further addressed opportunities to expand cooperation between the Agency and the human resources divisions of shipping companies, improve information exchange, establish unified approaches, and develop joint working mechanisms and future initiatives. The event concluded with a Q&A session.

