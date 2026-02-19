Azerbaijan's Baku conference on Neocolonialism issues bold declaration for global equity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. A final declaration was adopted at the conclusion of the international conference titled “Neocolonialism and Global Inequality,” held in the Azerbaijani capital and organized by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), Trend reports.

According to the document, participants acknowledged the historical and structural foundations of global inequality and expressed their support for people’s right to self-determination and sovereign control over their natural resources.

The declaration emphasizes that decolonization should be regarded as a sustained and principled commitment and reaffirms adherence to the principles of international solidarity. Participants also called for reforms within international institutions, stronger efforts to combat inequality, expanded academic research and public dialogue, and the promotion of equitable partnerships based on respect for sovereignty.