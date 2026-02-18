Uzbekistan, Russia's Tatarstan discuss joint projects in industry and petrochemicals

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 18. Uzbekistan and Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan discussed opportunities to implement joint projects in the areas of industrial cooperation, mechanical engineering, and petrochemicals, Trend reports via the Tashkent regional administration.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Governor of Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region Zoir Mirzaev and President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, held as part of an official visit to the Russian Federation.

During the talks, the sides exchanged views on prospects for expanding cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres, as well as strengthening ties in industry, agriculture, education, and cultural and humanitarian areas.

Special attention was also given to collaboration between educational institutions, specialist training, and the development of experience-sharing mechanisms.

The parties additionally reviewed ongoing joint projects and agreed to intensify efforts to further advance their implementation.

