Azerbaijan details oil exports to Bulgaria for January 2026
In January 2026, Azerbaijan exported a significant amount of crude oil and petroleum products to Bulgaria. However, data on the previous year's exports to Bulgaria has not been released.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy