Iran intends to develop cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Iran intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in the mining sector, Masoud Saminejad, head of Iran’s Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), said in an interview with Iranian media in Tajikistan, Trend reports.

Saminejad noted that a joint working group will be established between Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mines, and Trade and Tajikistan’s Ministry of Industry to strengthen collaboration in mining.

Saminejad noted that Iranian companies are eager to actively participate in Tajikistan’s mining industry. The working group will concentrate on several essential areas: revitalizing Tajikistan’s mining industry with the expertise of Iranian engineers and mining designers, implementing training programs for Tajik engineers, and creating systems for processing mining products domestically in Tajikistan. The goal of these measures is to foster sustainable development in the mining partnership between the two nations.



The working group will create a roadmap and deliver monthly updates to the relevant ministers regarding operational progress.

“Under this plan, Iran’s major industrial and mining companies will also participate in bilateral cooperation. Exchange of mining products, particularly metals for the construction sector, will be conducted through service centers established in Tajikistan, allowing Iranian products to enter the local market,” Saminejad said.

On February 18, Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Seyed Mohammad Atabek, visited Tajikistan with a high-level delegation, with a focus on advancing economic relations between the two countries.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel