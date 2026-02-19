Uzbekistan, U.S. come to terms to launch new investment platform

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 19. Uzbekistan and the United States have signed an agreement on the establishment of an Investment Platform, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The document was signed during a meeting in Washington, D.C., between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President and Chairman of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (Eximbank) John Jovanovic, and Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Ben Black.

The talks outlined key areas of cooperation with Eximbank, including expanding financing for major industrial and infrastructure projects, as well as supporting the supply of high-tech equipment to Uzbekistan.

During discussions with the DFC leadership, the sides emphasized the importance of strengthening mechanisms for investment cooperation. The corporation’s plans to participate in large-scale national and regional projects, as well as to support the development of Uzbekistan’s financial market and energy sector, were also welcomed.

President Mirziyoyev invited the American side to take part in the upcoming Tashkent International Investment Forum.

Meanwhile, at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump, President Mirziyoyev is paying a working visit to Washington on February 17–19 to participate in the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace.

The Board of Peace was launched at the initiative of President Trump, and Uzbekistan joined the body as a founding member in January during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

