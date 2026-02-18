Uzbekistan and Hungary discuss assembly of Magnus Fusion 212 aircraft

Photo: The Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 18.Uzbekistan and Hungary discussed the possibility of launching production of Magnus Fusion 212 aircraft in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

The issue was raised during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Transport Jasurbek Choriev and Laszlo Boros, CEO of the Hungarian company Magnus Aircraft Zrt.

Magnus Aircraft Zrt. is an international Hungarian company specializing in the design, production, and sale of innovative composite-material aircraft.

The company’s headquarters are located in Pécs-Pogány, Hungary, near the Pécs-Pogány International Airport (LHPP), and cover an area of around 8,000 square meters.

Magnus Group representatives are active in several global markets, including the United States, China, Kenya, Nigeria, Serbia, and countries across the Middle East.