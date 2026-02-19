Nakhchivan Railway emerges as new element of EU's trans-Caspian connectivity

The proposed Nakhchivan railway is set to become a pivotal segment of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor linking Europe with Central Asia. According to the European Commission (EC), the route could cut transit times between the two regions to 15 days, offering a faster and more predictable alternative for freight movement. Beyond reducing delivery times, the corridor is expected to stimulate new trade flows, attract investment, and strengthen economic interdependence across the wider Eurasian space.

For Azerbaijan, the project represents a strategic opportunity to accelerate economic diversification, generate employment, advance rural development, and reinforce the country’s role as a regional transit hub. Improved rail connectivity is also expected to enhance the movement of goods and passengers, upgrade transport infrastructure, and create additional channels for both domestic and international commerce.

For the EU, the railway provides a practical avenue to diversify transit options, reduce reliance on limited routes, and expand economic engagement with Eurasia, while contributing to long-term regional stability. Brussels sees the project as a concrete step toward translating geopolitical objectives into infrastructure on the ground, particularly at a time when fostering cooperation and connectivity in the South Caucasus remains a strategic priority. Together, the Trans-Caspian Corridor and the Nakhchivan railway could serve as a blueprint for broader regional integration across Eurasia.