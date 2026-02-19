BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Azerbaijan's Baku is hosting an international conference titled “Neocolonialism and Global Inequality,” bringing together scholars, practitioners, and activists to examine the lasting impact of colonial systems and emerging forms of dependency, Trend reports.

The event is organized by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG).

For the first time, the conference has convened anthropologists and psychotherapists working directly on the ground with indigenous populations in former colonial territories, experts involved in the creation of a Virtual Museum dedicated to colonialism, leaders of independence movements operating in those territories, as well as researchers specializing in neocolonialism.

Discussions within the framework of the event focus on the traumatic and social experiences of people affected by colonial rule across different social and cultural contexts. Participants are examining structural problems stemming from the unlawful actions of colonial powers, ongoing patterns of inequality, and ways to ensure access to data for documenting, analyzing, and elevating these issues to the international level.

The conference follows the presentation held the previous day of the world’s first Virtual Museum reflecting colonialism on a global scale. Created by BIG, the Virtual Museum is designed as the first digital platform dedicated to colonialism and its modern manifestations worldwide.

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) was created on July 6, 2023, in Baku, Azerbaijan, to fight colonialism and neocolonialism. It promotes self-determination for French, Dutch, and Belgian-colonized regions. BIG organizes over 30 international conferences, supports colonial freedom movements through discourse and legal activism, and connects with over 20 states. The institution reports to the UN on decolonization, reparations, human rights, and environmental challenges in colonized regions. BIG, led by executive director Abbas Abbasov, works with French overseas territories on minority rights concerns as a decolonization platform complying with international law.

