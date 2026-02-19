Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 19, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 2 currencies went up, while 44 currencies fell compared to February 18.

The official rate for $1 is 1,283,567 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,515,959 rials. On February 18, the euro was priced at 1,526,180 rials.

Currency Rial on February 19 Rial on February 18 1 US dollar USD 1,283,567 1,289,936 1 British pound GBP 1,737,411 1,746,415 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,662,036 1,671,280 1 Swedish króna SEK 142,572 143,305 1 Norwegian krone NOK 135,005 134,793 1 Danish krone DKK 202,907 204,274 1 Indian rupee INR 14,149 14,231 1 UAE Dirham AED 349,508 351,242 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 4,186,797 4,208,709 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 459,346 461,340 100 Japanese yen JPY 831,091 839,941 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 164,247 165,033 1 Omani rial OMR 3,334,630 3,353,608 1 Canadian dollar CAD 938,627 944,756 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 768,318 777,493 1 South African rand ZAR 79,995 80,355 1 Turkish lira TRY 29,331 29,500 1 Russian ruble RUB 16,721 16,891 1 Qatari riyal QAR 352,628 354,378 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 97,979 98,423 1 Syrian pound SYP 11,605 11,671 1 Australian dollar AUD 906,882 911,050 1 Saudi riyal SAR 342,285 343,983 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,413,742 3,430,681 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,014,053 1,020,479 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,050,524 1,055,620 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 41,512 41,690 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 611 614 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 883,886 889,019 1 Libyan dinar LYD 203,684 204,428 1 Chinese yuan CNY 185,784 186,707 100 Thai baht THB 4,116,403 4,117,832 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 329,097 330,532 1,000 South Korean won KRW 886,961 893,068 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,810,391 1,819,374 1 euro EUR 1,515,959 1,526,180 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 2632,848 263,010 1 Georgian lari GEL 479,545 481,780 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 75,998 76,608 1 Afghan afghani AFN 20,528 20,431 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 448,801 452,610 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 755,040 758,787 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,217,372 2,230,311 1 Tajik somoni TJS 136,104 136,357 1 Turkmen manat TMT 365,859 368,745 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,245 3,273

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,618,084 rials and $1 costs 1,370,036.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.6-1.63 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.89-1.92 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel