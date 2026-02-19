Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 19

Economy Materials 19 February 2026 10:11 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 19

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 19, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 2 currencies went up, while 44 currencies fell compared to February 18.

The official rate for $1 is 1,283,567 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,515,959 rials. On February 18, the euro was priced at 1,526,180 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 19

Rial on February 18

1 US dollar

USD

1,283,567

1,289,936

1 British pound

GBP

1,737,411

1,746,415

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,662,036

1,671,280

1 Swedish króna

SEK

142,572

143,305

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

135,005

134,793

1 Danish krone

DKK

202,907

204,274

1 Indian rupee

INR

14,149

14,231

1 UAE Dirham

AED

349,508

351,242

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

4,186,797

4,208,709

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

459,346

461,340

100 Japanese yen

JPY

831,091

839,941

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

164,247

165,033

1 Omani rial

OMR

3,334,630

3,353,608

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

938,627

944,756

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

768,318

777,493

1 South African rand

ZAR

79,995

80,355

1 Turkish lira

TRY

29,331

29,500

1 Russian ruble

RUB

16,721

16,891

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

352,628

354,378

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

97,979

98,423

1 Syrian pound

SYP

11,605

11,671

1 Australian dollar

AUD

906,882

911,050

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

342,285

343,983

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,413,742

3,430,681

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,014,053

1,020,479

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,050,524

1,055,620

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

41,512

41,690

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

611

614

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

883,886

889,019

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

203,684

204,428

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

185,784

186,707

100 Thai baht

THB

4,116,403

4,117,832

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

329,097

330,532

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

886,961

893,068

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,810,391

1,819,374

1 euro

EUR

1,515,959

1,526,180

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

2632,848

263,010

1 Georgian lari

GEL

479,545

481,780

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

75,998

76,608

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

20,528

20,431

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

448,801

452,610

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

755,040

758,787

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,217,372

2,230,311

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

136,104

136,357

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

365,859

368,745

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,245

3,273

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,618,084 rials and $1 costs 1,370,036.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.6-1.63 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.89-1.92 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Latest

Latest

Read more