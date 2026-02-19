Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva meets with President of Albania Bajram Begaj in Tirana (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva met in Tirana with the President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj, Trend reports.

During the conversation, President Begaj noted that the exhibition opened at the residence of the Prime Minister of Albania represents an important milestone in the development of relations between the two peoples.

Leyla Aliyeva emphasized that the foundation of relations between Azerbaijan and Albania goes beyond formal protocols.

The meeting also addressed the elimination of logistical difficulties. The need to launch direct Baku–Tirana flights was underscored.

Considering that Albania enjoys 300 sunny days per year, the parties discussed the development of year-round tourism and ecotourism concepts in the country, as well as the creation of joint routes linking Albania, Montenegro, and Kosovo.

It was reported that there is strong interest in Azerbaijani investments in the economic sphere, particularly in the tourism sector. They noted that successful projects implemented by Azerbaijan in Montenegro will not only be replicated along the Albanian coast but are expected to achieve even greater results. During the conversation, they emphasized that the political will of the leaders of the two countries is confirmed by concrete steps – the abolition of the visa regime and the strengthening of diplomatic representation.

Subsequently, the President of Albania viewed the international art exhibition MAMA “Mother Nature,” showcased at the Prime Minister’s residence.