Kazakhstan’s honey exports hit new heights in 2025
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan exported 1,477 tons of honey in 2025, which is 2.4 times more compared to 603 tons in 2024.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy