Azerbaijan's Baku hosts roundtable on country's allied cooperation with Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Azerbaijan's Baku is hosting a roundtable discussion titled “Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan: Architecture of Allied Cooperation,” Trend reports.

The event is organized at the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan and brings together political analysts and experts from both countries.

Opening the event, Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Bahrom Ashrafkhanov, emphasized that close contacts between the two countries have now been established at all levels.

“Cooperation at the highest level is developing actively, including collaboration between parliaments and interparliamentary groups,” the diplomat noted.

According to Ashrafkhanov, expanding ties between the analytical centers of the two states could provide the strategic partnership with an additional independent dimension.

“We are interested in institutionalizing such cooperation through joint research, expert exchanges, and the organization of regular meetings,” he added.

Will be updated

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel