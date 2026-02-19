Uzbekistan enhances automotive industry with new cable production plant

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 19. Uzbekistan has launched a new project for the production of electrical cables for the automotive industry in Jizzakh city, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

According to information, the enterprise is equipped with an annual production capacity of 1 million meters of automotive electrical cables.

Valued at $12 million, the project was executed by LLC "Jinting Automobile Electric" and is anticipated to further advance the development of Uzbekistan’s auto components sector. Additionally, the launch of the facility has generated 250 new jobs in the region.

Uzbekistan's auto components industry is a rapidly growing, specialized sector, accounting for roughly 10% of the country's industrial output and producing over 1,400 types of components. Driven by localized production for major brands like Chevrolet, the sector aims to boost localization with 63 new projects worth $325 million, expanding output to 700+ additional component types.