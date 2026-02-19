Azerbaijan's Baku hosts meeting with NATO mobile training team (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Within the Partner Capacity Coherence Initiative 2026 training course organized in Baku, the Chief of the Main Operational Department of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Azer Aliyev, and the ministry’s specialists met with members of the NATO Mobile Training Team, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

First, the experts of the Mobile Training Team provided information about NATO and the stages of the training course.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the training course, which brings professionals together, serves to enhance joint planning capabilities within multinational headquarters, foster the exchange of knowledge and experience, and strengthen shared values.

Participants were informed about the importance of the discussions and practical sessions held during the training course, as well as the necessity of coherence and cooperation in a modern and rapidly changing security environment.