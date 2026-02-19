Uzbekistan, Malaysia sign MoU to strengthen business ties

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 19. Uzbekistan and Malaysia have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening direct business ties between entrepreneurs of the two countries and elevating bilateral cooperation to a new stage, Trend reports via the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Makkah Halal Forum by First Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan Davronbek Kurbonov and President of the International Chamber of Marketing and Trade of Malaysia Zuber Bakri.

Under the memorandum, the sides agreed to exchange trade delegations and business missions, cooperate on investment projects, share market information, and encourage participation in exhibitions and forums. The agreement also provides for the implementation of joint technical and educational programs.

The key focus areas for collaboration encompass the halal industry, agro-industrial sector, food production, textiles, and services.



The memorandum is set to pave the way for new joint projects, draw in investment, and unlock additional market opportunities for entrepreneurs in both Uzbekistan and Malaysia.