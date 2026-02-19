Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin elevates in price

On February 19, 2026, the price of Iran's latest Bahar Azadi gold coin saw a slight increase from the previous day. These fluctuations are tied to the floating exchange rate system introduced by Iran's Central Bank in 2024. Other gold-related products, including smaller coin denominations, also experienced minor price changes.

