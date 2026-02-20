President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Slovenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar, Trend reports.

"Dear Madam President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and your people on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Slovenia.

The friendship and cooperation connecting our countries and peoples are of great importance to us. It is gratifying that over the past thirty years, our bilateral relations have strengthened, and mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields of mutual interest has steadily developed.

I believe that by utilizing existing opportunities for the benefit of our peoples, we will continue to make joint efforts toward the development and expansion of Azerbaijani-Slovenian friendly relations and partnership, both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of the European Union.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Slovenia lasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.