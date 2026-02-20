Slovenian President sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. President of the Republic of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

''Your Excellency,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Slovenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, along with my best wishes for the continued success, happiness, and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

It gives me great pleasure to note that over the past three decades, Slovenia and Azerbaijan have developed friendly and constructive relations based on mutual respect, trust, and a shared commitment to cooperation, both bilaterally and within multilateral forums. I am confident that relations between our countries will deepen and strengthen successfully in areas of mutual interest, especially in the economy, energy security, new technology development, and reinforcing friendly ties between our peoples.

Our joint efforts to promote international peace and security, advocate sustainable development, and combat climate change demonstrate our commitment to addressing global challenges through collective action. Within the international community, we will continue to work together to promote mutual understanding, stability, and peace.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,'' the letter reads.