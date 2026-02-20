Azerbaijan joins Convention against Trafficking in Human Organs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The Azerbaijani Parliament has ratified the Council of Europe Convention against Trafficking in Human Organs, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed at today's plenary session of the parliament.

The discussion noted that the above convention of the Council of Europe, consisting of a preamble and 33 articles, was signed on March 25, 2015, in Santiago de Compostela, Spain.

The convention aims to prevent and combat trafficking in human organs and ensure the criminalization of certain acts in this area, as well as protect the rights of victims and strengthen national and international cooperation between the parties. The convention applies to trafficking in human organs for transplantation purposes and other purposes, as well as to forms of illegal removal and illegal implantation.

The convention establishes criminal liability for the illegal removal of human organs and the prevention of their use, the illegal search and recruitment of donors and recipients; the offering or solicitation of illegal advantages, as well as the preparation, storage, transportation, transfer, receipt, import, and export of illegally removed organs. At the same time, it also covers cases of aiding, abetting, and attempting to commit these crimes.

Moreover, the convention establishes provisions on the investigation and prosecution of crimes and mutual legal assistance and extradition, as well as ensuring international cooperation. The document also contains provisions on the confiscation of proceeds from crime and the protection of the rights of victims, assisting in their physical, psychological, and social recovery, as well as ensuring the protection of witnesses.

Within the framework of the monitoring mechanism of the convention, a Committee of the Parties is established to monitor the implementation of the convention and exchange experience in its application. This committee consists of representatives of the states that have ratified the convention, and its duties include monitoring the implementation of the convention, determining the implementation procedures, and approving the rules of operation.

Azerbaijan has declared in relation to the convention that its provisions won't be applied to Armenia until the complete elimination of the conflict consequences and normalization of relations between the countries.

The draft law "On ratification of the Council of Europe Convention against Trafficking in Human Organs" was put to a vote after discussions and adopted in the first reading.

The Council of Europe Convention against Trafficking in Human Organs (CETS No. 216), commonly referred to as the Santiago de Compostela Convention, is a legally binding international treaty that came into effect in 2018. Its primary aim is to prevent, combat, and criminalize the unlawful removal and trafficking of human organs. This initiative safeguards victims, fosters global collaboration, and mandates that participating nations create national transplant systems that are transparent and fair.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel