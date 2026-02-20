Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline scales up gas transportation in January 2026
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Gas transportation through the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline increased significantly in January 2026 compared to the previous year. Overall, gas transport via main pipelines also saw a rise. Almost half of the total gas transportation was handled by the South Caucasus pipeline.
