Azerbaijan and Latvia debut on consular consultations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The first consular consultations between the Azerbaijani and Latvian foreign ministries have been held in Riga, the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan says, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation at the consultations was headed by the head of the ministry's consular department, Emil Safarov, and the Latvian delegation by the director general of the consular and diplomatic facilities directorate of the ministry, Agnese Kalnina.

The Latvian delegation also included representatives of the border service, including the migration department of the country.

The meeting was also attended by a representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The consular consultations reviewed the current state and development prospects of cooperation in the consular field with Latvia, a strategic partner country for Azerbaijan, including the signing of new bilateral documents in the field and the possibility of digitalizing consular services.

During the talks, the parties exchanged views on the prospects for multilateral and bilateral cooperation in the fields of justice, law enforcement, the prosecutor's office, migration, and education, as well as consular affairs, and on expanding relations.

Later, the delegation was received by Kaspars Abolins, Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Latvia. The meeting considered the issues of expanding relations between the internal affairs bodies of the two countries and developing the relevant contractual and legal framework.

