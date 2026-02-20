bp supports dev't of legal education and culture in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. As bp, we are proud to support a publication that will help strengthen legal culture in society and contribute to the education and professional development of the next generation of legal professionals, said the company's Vice President for the Caspian Region, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, Trend reports.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony of the publication, released with the support of the company and its partners, Aslanbayli emphasized the importance of investing in legal knowledge and future professionals.

“As bp, we are pleased to support a publication that will contribute to strengthening legal culture in society and nurturing the next generation of legal professionals. This is a publication that brings together knowledge and experience capable of supporting the entire legal community, both students, professionals, and educators working in this field will benefit from it in their daily activities. We believe that by presenting this book to universities and legal institutions, we are making a highly significant knowledge base accessible to all relevant audiences. We hope that this publication will become a valuable reference source for everyone working in the field of law,” he said.

